Welcome ceremony held for new Gadsden Elementary School District teachers

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As students are heading back to class in the Desert Southwest, a local school district gave a very warm welcome to its teachers in San Luis, Arizona.

The drums rumbled and the marching band took the center stage as the Gadsden Elementary School District (GESD) welcomed teachers to a new school year.

"Our number one priority is to always have our teacher come back, all our employees come back and they are happy to be here. We want to make sure that our teachers motivate our students," said Lizette Esparza, GESD Superintendent.

Norteno, mariachi and jazz bands also performed for their teachers.

Arizona Desert School Teacher Carolina Torres says as a new teacher, it's important to have this kind of event to be motivated for a fresh and new beginning.

"I feel very excited. This is a new year for me and I hope everyone gets together in the school and we are going to be able to teach the students and I'm very excited," expressed Torres.

"We have a round collaboration among our teachers and you can feel the love here in the gym, and the participation and students perform so the teachers are reminded why we are here and we are here for our students," continued Superintendent Esparza.

Monday's welcome was for the west side of the Gadsden Elementary School District’s schools and Tuesday's will be for the east side schools at southwest Junior High School.

The district goes back to school on Wednesday.