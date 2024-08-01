YPD shares tips on back to school safety

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's back to school for thousands of children in our area.

With that in mind, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) wants you to keep some driving tips in mind while you're out on the road so children can have a safe return to school.

The goal of the Yuma police is to prevent accidents and make sure everyone makes it to school safely.

"When you are out driving please be careful you aren't driving distracted with the phone make sure you’re aware of your surroundings especially kids will excited or running late and dart across the street please have a talk with them and make sure they are using designated areas and crosswalks," said YPD PIO Christina Fernandez.

Make sure you to leave home ahead of time to avoid traffic.

Yuma police say they will be out in full force.

"We will have more of our officers in school zone areas to focus on the speed limit. We are asking everyone to respect the speed limit signs," continued Fernandez.

If your kids are riding their bikes to school, they also have to respect traffic laws.

"We are also reminding those who ride a bike to school, make sure you are wearing your helmet and following all the rules on the road," Fernandez explained.

If your kids are walking to school, adopt a safe way to get back home, tell them not to talk to strangers and use sidewalks and intersection.