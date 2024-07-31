Classes for Harvest Preparatory Academy is back in session

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - School is back in session for the Harvest Prep Academy (HPA).

Students were excited to be back together with their friends.

Extracurricular activities like sports, science clubs, and music bands are beginning tryouts and practices.

The principal says the administrators have been working hard all summer to get ready for a successful school year.

"The goal always at harvest is excellence. If you see our signage it's "Never average, always excellent". So our goal is for every student to support each student to become and go as high as far as they can go…We're not passing out diplomas, we're passing out futures," says Deborah Ybarra, the Co-Founder and Executive Director at HPA.

The Crane Elementary School District also started classes on July 31st.