YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 59 middle school students from Gadsden Elementary School District (ESD) 32 were selected to participate in the Barrett Summer School Program at Arizona State University.

The program is for students to be exposed to college life by staying in dorms and participating in a school course.

Slots were limited to apply in Arizona and Gadsden ESD 32 got a majority of those spots.