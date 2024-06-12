District One’s $77 million bond measure to be on November ballot

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Elementary School District One is holding a Special Bond Election on November 5.

In a press release, the District One Governing Board approved a $77 million bond measure during a monthly meeting on June 11.

If the measure is approved by voters, District One says the funds will improve their school facilities. The following areas District One says they will focus on are:

Improving school safety.

Revitalizing aging facilities.

Creating future-ready learning spaces focused on S.T.E.A.M., innovation, and collaboration.

Providing accessible and engaging learning spaces for students with special needs.

"We're experiencing an increase in opportunities for programs that give kids job skills, hands-on experience, and the ability to explore careers. To prepare our students for success in a 21st century workplace, it's important that we have facilities that match the needs that 21st century industries require. Our goal is to revitalize spaces with the most need to create innovative, collaborative, and accessible learning spaces for future-ready students." James Sheldahl, District One Superintendent

