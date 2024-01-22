Gadsden ESD #32 announces board president and board clerk

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gadsden Elementary School District (ESD) #32 has announced the new president and clerk for the school district's Governing Board.

In a press release, Luis Marquez has been named as the board's president and Tadeo De La Hoya has been named as the board's clerk.

The school district says as they made the announcement during the school district's annual board organizational meeting, which consists of "changes to the composition of the board." These include the following:

Appointment of new members

Resignation or retirement of existing members

Changes in leadership roles within the board

If you want to learn more about Marquez and De La Hoya, read the press releas below.