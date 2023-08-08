YUHSD libraries to host “Ocean of Possibilities” reading challenge

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Libraries in the Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) will host their Sixth Annual Reading Challenge, with this year's theme being "Ocean of Possibilities."

According to a press release, Cibola High School, Kofa High School, Gila Ridge High School, San Luis High School, and Yuma High School are participating in the challenge.

The press release says students can participate by "swimming through different literary genres and reading the requisite books required to explore the ocean."

However, the rules and guidelines YUHSD gives to their students each time they read a book associated with an ocean animal, they are "asked to submit a review or project of their choice on the library's Canvas page."

Prizes and participating librarians

"Students are encouraged to enhance their literacy skills and explore new interests and topics by swimming with different ocean animals associated with various literary categories," Cibola librarian Jessica Peralta said. "This is a fun and engaging way to promote literacy across all of our campuses."

The winners will be determined by the most ocean animals visited and/or total number of points earned for submitting reviews or projects, according to YUHSD.

The top three students with the most books read will earn special prizes, provided through donations or are personally donated by librarian, and according to YUHSD, the prizes are the following:

Small Prize: Won after each submitted review/project read and evaluated.

First Place: $50.00 Barnes & Noble gift card.

Second Place: $40.00 Barnes & Noble gift card.

Third Place: $30.00 Barnes & Noble gift card.

YUHSD has named the respective librarians across the school district who are participating in the challenge: