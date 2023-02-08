NAU receives $6.4 million grant to expand accelerated nursing programs and scholarships

In an effort to address the nationwide shortage of healthcare workers, Northern Arizona University is introducing a new compressed bachelor’s in nursing program

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Northern Arizona University (NAU) received a $6.4 million grant to expand its accelerated nursing programs to 16 months.

Janina Johnson, NAU's School of Nursing Executive Director said there's a critical shortage of nurses in the rural and underserved areas and by accelerating the number of nurses we can get into the workforce more quickly, they're helping address that shortage.

"And the shortage is due for multiple factors. Some is very high turnover in our nursing profession right now spurred on by or amplified by the pandemic, and so we're seeing nurses burnout. Maybe it wasn't the right fit when they started," continued Johnson. "We also are an aging population of nurses so we are having mass retirement of nurses as we go on."

The grant also includes full-tuition scholarships to 240 students, divided among all locations.

"Yuma, Tucson, the Valley, and Flagstaff as well. And so those 240 scholarships will be divided among the different areas statewide as we bring in the new accelerated programs," mentioned Johnson. "Specifically to Yuma, we anticipate 40 students will be awarded those scholarships. Our application cycle does open in April."

The new compressed bachelor’s in nursing (CBSN) program is set to start in fall 2023 with prerequisites required.

After graduation, each scholarship recipient is required to work for four years as a nurse in Arizona.

More information can be found at nau.edu/nursing.