Antelope High School closes due to COVID-19
Message on school district website cites "several" cases
WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Antelope High School will close its campus and transition to virtual learning after "several" students test positive for COVID-19.
A post on the Antelope Union High School District (AUHSD) website reads:
Parents,
In the past week several students have tested positive for Covid-19. The administration and staff are taking every precautionary measure to keep all students and staff safe. In the best interest of the students and staff of Antelope Union High School, the school has decided to close starting Monday October 25, 2021 and reopening on Wednesday November 3, 2021. All students will attend their classes through zoom everyday. Thank you!-Notice on AUHSD website
At this point, we have no further comment on the situation from school administrators, but KYMA.com, News 11, and CBS 13, will continue to following this developing story and bring you new details as they become available.
