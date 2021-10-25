Skip to Content
Yuma Education
Antelope High School closes due to COVID-19

Message on school district website cites "several" cases

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Antelope High School will close its campus and transition to virtual learning after "several" students test positive for COVID-19.

A post on the Antelope Union High School District (AUHSD) website reads:

Parents,

In the past week several students have tested positive for Covid-19. The administration and staff are taking every precautionary measure to keep all students and staff safe. In the best interest of the students and staff of Antelope Union High School, the school has decided to close starting Monday October 25, 2021 and reopening on Wednesday November 3, 2021. All students will attend their classes through zoom everyday. Thank you!

-Notice on AUHSD website

At this point, we have no further comment on the situation from school administrators, but KYMA.com, News 11, and CBS 13, will continue to following this developing story and bring you new details as they become available.

Yuma Education
Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director in September of 2019, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest. Her grandmother first moved to Yuma in the late 1940’s, and Lisa got her first job in TV news at KYMA in 1987.

Reach out to Lisa with story ideas and your digital feedback at lisa.sturgis@kecytv.com.

