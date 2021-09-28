Yuma High wins ‘Dairy Month’ Sweepstakes

Principal says money will be used toward school's library

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Albertsons/Safeway/Vons awarded Yuma High School (YHS) a $1,000 award as part of the June Dairy Month Sweepstakes.

According to YHS Principal Mike Frit, the money arrived Monday and will be used toward increasing the supply of books available for students in the library.

"We are grateful to the individual who nominated Yuma High School and to Albertsons for selecting us," Fritz shared. "Any opportunity to inject funds back into our library collection, and promote literacy and reading, is a big win for our school and our students."

According to Albertsons Marketing Specialist Diana Bible, the grocery chain offers customers an opportunity to nominate schools of their choice. When someone buys $10 worth of product(s) from the dairy department in a single transaction, their receipt acts as a ticket to nominate a school for the $1,000 grant.

Fritz confirms YHS was one of 50 schools selected across the Desert Southwest.