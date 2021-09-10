Local students get hands-on gardening experience

Yuma Education

Centennial Middle School students build garden beds to begin harvest - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An idea is turned into reality thanks to science teachers at Centennial Middle School coming together to give students an interactive real-world class on agriculture.

After COVID school closures during the 2020-2021 school year, the science department wanted to do something special for their students who have been remote-learning for most of the school year. As a result, a partnership with the Yuma Arizona Business & Education Coalition (ABEC) brought about donations for materials that would breathe life into a new agriculture program.

Students have already begun rolling up their sleeves.

"One major skill is definitely teamwork and another one is learning patience 'cause having multiple people telling you how to do something at once. But you kind of just have to be patient with everyone," says Centennial Middle School 8th grade student Abram Clark.

Servicemembers from MCAS Yuma helped deliver the items necessary to begin building the garden beds.

With two garden beds per science class, students will harvest seasonal crops and eventually, get to taste the fruits, or rather vegetables, of their labor for years to come.

Friday on the Early Edition, News 11's Arlette Yousif digs deeper into this real-world experience addition to Centennial's curriculum.