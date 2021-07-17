Skip to Content
Yuma Education
Yuma County Back to School Starting Dates

Wellton Elementary School District No. 24

Monday, July 26th

Crane Elementary School District

Wednesday, July 28th

Gadsen Elementary School District No. 32

Monday, August 2nd

Yuma Elementary School District No. 1

Monday, August 2nd

Harvest Preparatory Academy

Wednesday, August 4th

Mohawk Valley Elementary School District No. 17

Wednesday, August 4th

Somerton School District No. 11

Thursday, August 5th

Yuma Catholic High School

Thursday, August 5th

Yuma Unified School District

Thursday, August 5th

Hyder School District

Wednesday, August 11th

Yuma Lutheran School

Wednesday, August 11th

Caleb J. Fernández

Upon earning his bachelor’s degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating.

