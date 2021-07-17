Yuma County Back to School Starting Dates
Wellton Elementary School District No. 24
Monday, July 26th
Crane Elementary School District
Wednesday, July 28th
Gadsen Elementary School District No. 32
Monday, August 2nd
Yuma Elementary School District No. 1
Monday, August 2nd
Harvest Preparatory Academy
Wednesday, August 4th
Mohawk Valley Elementary School District No. 17
Wednesday, August 4th
Somerton School District No. 11
Thursday, August 5th
Yuma Catholic High School
Thursday, August 5th
Yuma Unified School District
Thursday, August 5th
Hyder School District
Wednesday, August 11th
Yuma Lutheran School
Wednesday, August 11th
