Health professionals raise concerns over ban on Arizona mask policy

Yuma Education

While some say it's premature, others welcome the decision

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Health professionals are up in arms after the Arizona legislature banned schools from forcing students to wear masks. It's a concern for doctors, especially since children under 12 are still not able to get vaccinated as the deadly Delta variant spreads.

One doctor said masks should still be a requirement for children. "This is not safe, this is not evidence-based policy, this is putting our children at risk, and for what? For what? Masks are safe they don’t harm anyone. They are easy to use," said Dr. Cadey Harrel, Protect Health Committee member and Family Physician

Schools are now stuck in the middle, but some of them are confident in the existing protocols. "When information came from Governor Ducey, it didn’t necessarily affect our plan for the summer. We had already made that determination that they would be optional," explains Christine McCoy, Yuma District One Communications and Community Engagement Coordinator

The Delta variant has been proven to be more transmissible and more deadly for people who are not vaccinated.

Forty-four percent of all Arizonans are fully vaccinated.