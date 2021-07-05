Yuma Young Marines honor local vet

Yuma Education

Marine Corps community group lends local veteran a helping hand - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Young Marines are at it again. The non-profit organization provides community services while instilling structure in the youth, a win for everyone.

Retired Veteran Diana Klein needed help cleaning up her front yard due to limitations. She reached out to YYM and simply explained that she needed a few helping hands for a couple hours. Commander Eleanor Sayles was there to answer her call.

"Our main mission is to service and assist veterans in our community. So today, we came out to assist a veteran in need," says Yuma Young Marines Commander Eleanor Sayles.

Commander Sayles says the purpose of the organization is to help raise respectable members of the community, regardless of what career path they choose in the future. Whether a Young Marine chooses to go into the military or they prefer a different career altogether, YYM are there to support them.

