Imperial Valley students showcase skills at CTE event

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Students from across the Imperial Valley gathered at Casa de Mañana in Imperial this week to participate in the 2025 Career Technical Education (CTE) Showcase.

This event highlighted the skills, dedication, and hard work of students pursuing hands-on careers in various fields.

Adrianna Hernandez, Educational Services Coordinator, emphasized the importance of recognizing the achievements of students and teachers involved in CTE programs across the region.

"We're here celebrating the skills, dedication, and achievement of CTE students and teachers here across Imperial County,” Hernandez said.

The event provided students with a unique opportunity to present their projects and connect with industry professionals. These connections offered valuable feedback and guidance, helping students prepare for careers in high-demand fields.

One of the students at the showcase, Xavier Escalante, a senior from Brawley, discussed how the event expanded his career options.

"They make sure to really open it up to the schools to show all the different career opportunities and just really open up our minds to these other possibilities," Escalante explained.

In addition to gaining practical experience, students were also able to earn college credits for their coursework, setting them up for future success at higher education institutions like Imperial Valley College (IVC).

Darlenn Nebling, a Brawley 10th grader, shared that by taking these classes and passing the tests, students can earn valuable credits toward their college education.

"If you end up taking this class and you pass the test, you're going to get credits to IVC. So, we're going to have a certificate at the end of this when we complete all the courses," Nebling said.

The showcase also highlighted the importance of filling crucial workforce gaps. Abraham Guillen, a senior from Calipatria, emphasized the need for skilled workers in trades like welding.

"Welding is a dying trade, and we need a lot more welders out there, and I know most of the CTE trades need more workers...that's why this is important," Guillen explained.

Participation in CTE has shown to improve graduation rates, and students who engage in these programs are more likely to continue their education or step directly into high-wage careers. Hernandez pointed out that students involved in CTE are more likely to succeed.

"Statistics show that students who participate in career education are more likely to graduate, attend secondary education, or even have high-wage, stable careers right out of high school," she said.

The 2025 CTE Showcase offered students a valuable opportunity to showcase their skills, receive feedback, and gain experience that will benefit them in their future careers.

It's a chance to connect with professionals, earn college credits, and position themselves for success in the workforce.