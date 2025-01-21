Skip to Content
Imperial Valley College to host Spring Orientation in February

Published 4:05 PM

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Valley College (IVC) will be holding its Spring Orientation on February 1, 2025 at 8 a.m.

The orientation welcomes new students and their families to the spring semester.

The following are planned for the orientation:

  • Workshops in English and Spanish
  • Alumni panels to share tips
  • Information about academic programs
  • Interactive resource tables

“We are thrilled to welcome our new students and their families to Imperial Valley College,” said Dr. Yareli Rivera-Suamataia, director of Student Development and Activities. “Spring Orientation is all about helping new students feel prepared and supported as they begin their educational journey. We encourage families to join us and learn how they can contribute to their students’ success.”

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

