Leading the Charge Conference for innovation to be held at IVC

Leading the Charge
IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Valley College (IVC) will be hosting the Leading the Charge Conference to help adults innovate.

Leading the Charge will be on Wednesday, February 5, starting at 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Imperial Valley College.

The free event is for parents, self-advocates, educators, and service providers, with English and Spanish simultaneous translations available.

There will be live performances, workshops, food, prize giveaways, art exhibits and more.

Registration is required as seating is limited.

You can register online here.

