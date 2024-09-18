Brawley parents want solutions for safer schools

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A closed session happened Tuesday to discuss protocols and listen to parents' concerns at Brawley Union High School (BUHS) after a student was stabbed on campus on Monday.

Before meeting behind closed doors, parents told school officials they don't want to know what steps are going to be taken to have a safer school and they want to be part of the solution.

"I was very happy with how everything was handled and more than anything to ensure the board the administration and the staff knew we as parent are here to support any solution they will implement if they need volunteers," said Sara Chaidez, mother to a BUHS student.

"Because they can't be expected to be responsible for everybody that comes here, so we as parents if we start at home, and come together as a community, we can help the staff to make it safer," said Brandie Daahm, mother to another BUHS student.

In a statement, the BUHS superintendent says they are unable to provide any comments at this time. The board and the district are deeply commited to addressing any potential threats involving students and staff.

A couple of parents said they'd start volunteering for the students' safety.

"We need to start the communication and reach out to us. We'll start volunteering if we have to. If we need to say, 'Hey board, we are here for you that's why I'm here...to ensure we are here for you. Let us know what we can do to help you. If you are already discussing the solution, we want to be part of it," Chaidez expressed.

"Maybe we can start volunteering during nutrition, or passing periods in lunch, during drop-offs and pick-ups...Just to try to help the staff to make it a safe place," Daahm added.

Meanwhile, the BUHS superintendent said they are actively working to strengthen their safety measures to ensure a secure and supportive educational environment.