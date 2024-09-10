Swinging for a cause! Participate in the IVC Golf Tournament to help local students

The event will benefit the IVC students at Lotus Living Village

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - If you like golfing and giving back to the community, Imperial Valley College (IVC) has the perfect event for you and your crew.

The IVC is hosting a golf tournament on Thursday, October 24 at the Rams Hill Golf Course in Borrego Springs, CA.

Todd Evangelist, IVC's new Foundation Executive Director says this tournament is special because it gives back to students attending the college.

"Because we simply, you know, more than anything else, we raise funds for the mission of IVC, which is providing the most important thing in a young person's life is education," says Evangelist. "We provide that to people in Imperial County who really need it the most, and looking for it and working hardest at it. And it's great to be a part of something that helps invest in those lives and those educations."

The golf tournament will raise funds to help with scholarships and other projects like Lotus Living Village which has been recently developed.

"It's an amazing project that started during Covid, where we worked in conjunction with the city of El Centro and the college itself and the foundation. We purchased and created 26 tiny homes, kind of those little mini homes that people would have, for targeting students who were homeless, who were maybe foster students who kind of graduated out of the foster care system and really didn't have a place to go," says Evangelist.

As a golfer, you'll enjoy a day of friendly competition, delicious food and great prizes.

Teams of four people are $1200 or $300 individually.

The goal this year is to raise $75,000.

As a sponsor, your support will make a significant impact on the Lotus Living Village community, and various sponsorship packages are offered to suit your needs.

To register as a golfer or to learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.ivcgolf.com or contact Esmeralda at esmeralda.garcia@imperial.edu or 760-355-6113 or Monica at monica.rogers@imperial.edu or 760-355-6411.