Phil Swing Elementary motivates students for upcoming state test

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Students, teachers, and even Brawley Union High School pumped up students to prepare them for the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) test.

The CAASPP is a state test that students take to demonstrate the skills that students learned throughout the year and improves teaching practices for teachers on what they can better improve on once test results are in.

The test is focused on two subjects: English Language Arts and Math.

Brawley Union High School came to Phil Swing Elementary with its live marching band, cheerleaders, flag team, and even Folklorico dancers.

Phil Swing students also participated in games, and perfect attendance awards were also announced.

Faculty and staff want to prepare their students by motivating them and encouraging them to do their very best for the test.

The test is scheduled to start at the beginning of May for Brawley Elementary School District.