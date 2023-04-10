Local students attend youth leadership conference

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Non-profit organization MANA de Imperial Valley has partnered with Heber Elementary School District and held the 2023 Youth Leadership Conference: The Power in You!

The conference happened at Heber Elementary School on Saturday, March 25 where over 75 students attended.

7th and 8th grade students experienced activities focuses on STEM, college readiness and leadership activities.

Students were given breakfast and lunch, heard motivational speaker Joshua Lopez and attended workshops.

