County of Imperial holds first ever Back to School Splash Bash

Imperial Education

Inaugural celebration to be held at Sunbeam Lake

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The County of Imperial plans to hose its first ever Back to School Splash Bash at Sunbeam Lake Saturday, August 7, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

These past two academic years have certainly seen some unexpected changes. In an effort to get pupils excited for the new school year, the County has decided to put on a celebratory event welcoming students back.

Get ready to have some fun! Please bring a change of clothes (just in case), sunscreen and plenty of water to stay hydrated.

The Imperial County Department of Public Works will be providing snow cones free of charge.