IVC Board of Trustees looking for new representation

Imperial Education

Board looks to fill void with an extended application deadline - News 11's Vince Ybarra reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KECY,KYMA) - The board of trustees for Imperial Valley College (IVC) is looking to fill the seat previously held by Annette Gonzalez -Buttner.

Filling a void is something that isn’t new to the board of trustees. Father Mark Edney, President of Imperial Community College Board, said they’ve done this before.

“The board of trustees is accustom to dealing with a vacancy in between elections. It’s happened at least three times in the last six or seven years,” said Edney.

In order to apply and fill Gonzalez -Buttner’s seat, Area 1, you can download the application online or pick up application in person at the president’s office at IVC. Area 1 covers areas in Heber and Calexico.

Gonzalez -Buttner was forced to give up her seat for area 1 because she was sentenced to three years in jail for lying about where she lived while running for office.

Applicants who apply must turn in their application by July 29. Once an applicants address and eligibility is verified, the board will reach out to set up an interview.

Thursday on the Early Edition, News 11's Vince Ybarra details the application process, and discovers what the board is looking for.