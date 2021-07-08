Partner of ICOE trustee convicted of election fraud speaks out

News

Annette Gonzalez Buttner's partner believes no evidence shown to prove that she moved out from her original place of residence

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Annette Gonzales Buttner is speaking out after finding out she was removed from the Imperial County Democratic Central Committee after being convicted of election fraud.

The committee says Buttner cannot carry on her duties while she's physically confined in jail. They also issued a cease and desist notice to her partner Chris Stampolis. They claim he has been acting on the committee's behalf, something they say he can't do.

Stampolis says he has yet to see the letter and that Buttner plans to appeal her convictions. He also says that the committee should have communicated better before removing her.

“What I think is important is that you give notice to people when you want to remove them. You know, as a democratic party, our focus should be fighting the recall of the governor. This is not appropriate,” he said.

Stampolis says he's known Buttner for over 30 years. Buttner was sentenced to 3 years in Imperial County Jail. She was convicted of lying about where she lived while running for office.

Stampolis says he disagrees with the verdict and believes there is no evidence introduced at trial nor any documentation to prove that she moved out from her original place of residence.