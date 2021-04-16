Skip to Content
Imperial Education
By
Published 11:50 am

Imperial County offers paid fellowship program for students

Up to $20,000 per eligible student to be used for tuition or housing

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County Board of Supervisors launches a fellowship program for college students who want to make a difference in the community in the years to come.

The Board of Supervisors says the program is a $1 million Public Benefits Program fund.

The program, titled 2021 Fellowship, is for undergraduate students in their third academic year of college with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Qualifying students can receive up to $20,000.

Students are encouraged to visit the county library website for a full list of requirements and the application.

Imperial County / Local News
Author Profile Photo

Arlette Yousif

Arlette Yousif joined KYMA in November 2020 as a Multi Media Journalist. She holds a BA in Journalism with a minor in Film. In 2019, she completed her internship at KLAS, a CBS affiliate station in Las Vegas.

While Arlette’s first love is writing, she is no stranger to the camera. Her background consists of acting, singing, hosting and even working for a major music producer. Even still, Arlette has worked in many different fields ranging from food service to hospitality and property management. Her first job was at her family restaurant when she was 14 years old. She danced around outside dressed as a clown waving a pizza box for the grand-reopening.

Arlette was born and raised in Southern California and spent about 6 years in Nevada before moving to Yuma.

You can reach out to Arlette for inquiries at arlette.yousif@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content