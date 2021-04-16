Imperial County offers paid fellowship program for students

Imperial Education

Up to $20,000 per eligible student to be used for tuition or housing

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County Board of Supervisors launches a fellowship program for college students who want to make a difference in the community in the years to come.

The Board of Supervisors says the program is a $1 million Public Benefits Program fund.

The program, titled 2021 Fellowship, is for undergraduate students in their third academic year of college with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Qualifying students can receive up to $20,000.

Students are encouraged to visit the county library website for a full list of requirements and the application.