Nau social work students partner with local agencies to help make an impact

NAU Social Work Program
Published 4:11 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Students at Northern Arizona University in Yuma are getting ready to make a difference in their communities. Several agencies visited classrooms to connect with students during their annual program meet and greet.
The event is designed to help students find internships to get involved in their communities. One professor says events like these are beneficial to not only the interns, but also the agencies.

"What it allows is for these interns to talk individually and put a face to these agencies that they’re looking at. So they get to find out what’s going on as the agencies are talking to them," said social work associate clinical professor Pamela Bishop. "Then the agency gets to know who did they talk to and everybody kind of gets a feel for everybody else.”


Agencies attended from all over Imperial and Yuma County. Social work students will partner with them in the fall to complete 450 hours in the community.

Danyelle Burke North

Danyelle Burke North joined the KYMA team in March 2024 as a reporter.

If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at danyelle.burke-north@kecytv.com.

