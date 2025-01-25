Skip to Content
Education

Young students in Yuma explore future career paths

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 7:37 PM
Published 7:40 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Young students in Yuma had the opportunity to explore a variety of future career paths.

H.L. Suverkrup Elementary School hosted its annual career day.

Local professionals spoke with the students about their jobs, including those in law enforcement, nursing, and even news broadcasting.

One student highlighted the importance of planning for the future.

"I think it's good to get a break from school and to learn about your future careers. I think you should know what you're going to do when you grow up and not just go into adulthood starting on a blank page," says Johan Valdez, a 5th grader at HLS.

Other career choices in attendance included animatronics, veterinarians, and City of Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls.

Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content