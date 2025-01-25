Young students in Yuma explore future career paths

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Young students in Yuma had the opportunity to explore a variety of future career paths.

H.L. Suverkrup Elementary School hosted its annual career day.

Local professionals spoke with the students about their jobs, including those in law enforcement, nursing, and even news broadcasting.

One student highlighted the importance of planning for the future.

"I think it's good to get a break from school and to learn about your future careers. I think you should know what you're going to do when you grow up and not just go into adulthood starting on a blank page," says Johan Valdez, a 5th grader at HLS.

Other career choices in attendance included animatronics, veterinarians, and City of Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls.