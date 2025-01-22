San Luis High School hosts CTE Expo

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Learning about potential career paths and education opportunities.

We shared more on San Luis High School's CTE (Careers and Technical Education) Expo and Career Night.

Dozens of local agencies, along with some student-run booths, provided useful information on career paths and available courses for the San Luis High School (SLHS) students.

Alvaro Mora, a junior at SLHS shared "They have the chickens, tractors, welding, construction, and culinary, I'm a little biased because that's my class,".

SLHS offers many CTE courses including Law and Public Safety, Stage Craft, and even Broadcasting.

One student says these events give incoming eighth graders an early start to mapping out their futures.

Angie Soto, also a SLHS junior" shares "You can see the impact it has on these students. They're like "Wow! This is what's coming to me next year and this is something I can experience" and it's an honor to do this for the school,".

The students share why it's important to continue highlighting CTE courses and career paths.

Reysha Valenzuela, a Senior at SLHS shares "I think it is really important because it brings everyone together and informs them,".

Mora adds "It's going to help you shape your future in a way that you get past experience before you get into the real world. So, I don't want people to be shy, I want them to try it,".