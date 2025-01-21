Tom Horne to deliver two State of Education speeches

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Tom Horne, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, is delivering two State of Education speeches to two legislative committees.

In a press release, the first speech is being delivered to the House Education Committee on Tuesday while the second speech is being delivered to the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday.

The press release says the speech is to address "a number of issues" such as school safety, efforts to improve academic performance, recruiting more teachers and increasing their pay, fighting needless classroom distractions and bolstering discipline, and more.

To watch the Tuesday and Wednesday speeches, click here.