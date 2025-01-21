Skip to Content
Education

Tom Horne to deliver two State of Education speeches

MGN
By
today at 11:38 AM
Published 11:44 AM

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Tom Horne, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, is delivering two State of Education speeches to two legislative committees.

In a press release, the first speech is being delivered to the House Education Committee on Tuesday while the second speech is being delivered to the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday.

The press release says the speech is to address "a number of issues" such as school safety, efforts to improve academic performance, recruiting more teachers and increasing their pay, fighting needless classroom distractions and bolstering discipline, and more.

To watch the Tuesday and Wednesday speeches, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content