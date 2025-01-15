District One’s holds1st board meeting of the year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Elementary School District One held their first governing board meeting of the year and also with the 3 newly elected members Cori Rico, David Ibarra, and Jeff Stoner.



Board members recognized community donations, student artwork, and academic excellence in the district. James B. Rolle Elementary School received a 5-star quality first rating for the excellence of it’s preschool program.

The board also voted to approve Nicole Alonzo as principal of Dorothy Hall Elementary for the 2025-2026 school year. Alonzo shares what this means to her.



"It’s exciting, it’s overwhelming, it’s an experience that I can’t describe. It’s a high like no other and again very excited to be able to lead Dorothy Hall into the next step in the future of education," said Nicole Alonzo.

Speaking of new roles, newly elected board member Cori Rico stepped up to oversee the employee benefit trust. She shares why she felt called to serve.



"I think part of being a board member is actually being involved not just the title of being a board member, so for me, it was important to figure out a space where I can serve," said Cori Rico.

A few community members also spoke out. One of those speakers was former board member Barbara Foote who shared a few pieces of wisdom for the incoming counsel.



"I also recommend to the board they should go visit the schools. I know a lot of the board members are business men, but they signed up to become board members, and take a day off and visit some schools. The principal and teachers really appreciate that," said Barbara Foote.



The board also voted to maintain the date and time of their regularly scheduled board meetings.

They are held the second Tuesday of each month.