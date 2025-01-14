Skip to Content
Yuma Elementary School District One swore-in 3 newly elected board members

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Elementary School District One swore-in their elected board members Tuesday morning.

"As a previous District One student and my parents were educators in the district, it means a lot to me, so I’m here to listen, but I'm also here to support our children," said District One elected board member Cori Rico.

The three newly elected members are Cori Rico, David Ibarra and Jeff Stoner.

"Just an honor to be here, thank you very much for all the voters that put us here. We thank you and we’ll do the best we can to serve our district," said District One elected board member David Ibarra.

The members say they are ready to learn, get more involved, and looking forward to supporting students and educators.

"Really most importantly is really trying to support our students and the teachers and educators that are actually in the trenches every day, being able to figure out how we can help make their lives easier but really most importantly serve our children," said Rico.


The district will have their first board meeting Tuesday night at the district governing board office.
We'll bring that to you in Wednesday's newscasts. Congratulations to all the elected board members.

