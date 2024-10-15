Palmcroft Elementary’s Tech Explorers Club welcome News 11 anchors

Members of the Tech Explorers club were treated to a visit from News 11 anchors Samantha Byrd & Scott Gross.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Wednesday, October 9, Palmcroft Elementary School held their annual career fair. Local professionals are invited to share their careers and professions with the students in order to promote college and career ambitions.

News 11 anchors Scott Gross and Samantha Byrd were invited and excited to meet the students, especially the members of Melissa Reese's Tech Explorers Club.

"My original plan for the club has ended up blossoming into our club," Reese said. "Creating a weekly school newscast that we will be sending out to our teachers to play on Monday mornings."

The club is made up of students in third through fifth grade. Members include Abel Sanchez, Ozzy Aguirre, Emily Chicas, Brilla Jaramillo, Eugene Segovia, Robert Segovia, Azariah Thomas, A'Riyah Thomas and Alexis Rodriguez-Pinon.

"They are so adorable and had so many questions," Samantha Byrd said. "Very impressed with their skills and attitudes."

The students write their scripts, recording their reports, and editing the content in iMovie on their iPads.

"They are informing the campus about our weekly lunch menu, upcoming events, weather, and encouraging good behaviors on campus," Reese said. "They are also looking forward to photographing and videoing future school events to include in their reports."

You can watch one of their newscasts by clicking the link below.

https://www.canva.com/design/DAGSd_c3GFE/kxUAVgtbeb2AqNasEJZgqA/watch?utm_content=DAGSd_c3GFE&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link&utm_source=editor

Reese says the newscast started after some Palmcroft colleagues applied for a 21st-century grant a couple of years ago and we were awarded the grant.

"The reason we are able to have these after school programs is because they are funded by the 21st-century grant," Reese said. "We were able to buy our green screen and microphones with that money And without that we would not be able to do these kinds of extracurriculars. We are very fortunate to have a dedicated staff that is willing to teach before and after school programs. Thank you again so much for coming today. The kids had a blast interviewing you."