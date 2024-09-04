Med Instead of Meds class teaching locals how to improve their health through diet

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A class being offered by the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension in Yuma is teaching locals how to improve their health through diet.

The "Med instead of Meds" class focuses on a healthy Mediterranean-style eating pattern.

Participants will learn the basic steps of cooking healthy meals, choosing quality ingredients, and eating a balanced and nutritious diet.

Studies show this style of eating can help protect against chronic illnesses, and may even reduce medications needed for blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

"The Mediterranean lifestyle can actually help prevent many diseases like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and even Alzheimers… We are a community that has a lot of these health issues and that's why I feel it's very important to have these classes,".

The class is sponsored by Yuma Rehabilitation Hospital which also provided goodie bags for the participants.

For recipes visit https://medinsteadofmeds.com/.

For enrollment information, email mariadoten@arizona.edu