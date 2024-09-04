Skip to Content
Education

Med Instead of Meds class teaching locals how to improve their health through diet

By ,
today at 4:50 PM
Published 4:58 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A class being offered by the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension in Yuma is teaching locals how to improve their health through diet.

The "Med instead of Meds" class focuses on a healthy Mediterranean-style eating pattern.

Participants will learn the basic steps of cooking healthy meals, choosing quality ingredients, and eating a balanced and nutritious diet.

Studies show this style of eating can help protect against chronic illnesses, and may even reduce medications needed for blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

"The Mediterranean lifestyle can actually help prevent many diseases like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and even Alzheimers… We are a community that has a lot of these health issues and that's why I feel it's very important to have these classes,".

The class is sponsored by Yuma Rehabilitation Hospital which also provided goodie bags for the participants.

For recipes visit https://medinsteadofmeds.com/.

For enrollment information, email mariadoten@arizona.edu

Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content