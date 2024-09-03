Scholarships available for Arizona adults ages 25+

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A non-profit organization in Phoenix is offering scholarship money to adults 25 and up throughout Arizona.

The GK Legacy Foundation is offering its Keep Your Chin Up Scholarship to use at any accredited school inside the state.

Since its beginning in 2019, the organization has awarded more than $450,000 to over 100 recipients.

The organization says there are very few scholarship opportunities for this underserved demographic.

They also say it's never too late to further your education and brighten your future.

"Our applicants and our recipients, they've been through some stuff. People going back to school, they've been through some stuff… We have no recipients from Yuma so I'd love to hear from Yuma," says Peggy Baze, the CEO and Founder of GK Legacy Foundation.

The deadline for applications is September 30th.

To learn where to apply, click https://www.gklegacyfoundation.org/.