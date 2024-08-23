Yuma High School renames school auditorium in honor of former Choralairs director

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The Yuma High School Choralairs hit a high note Friday night reuniting for a special ceremony honoring the legacy of one of their retired music teachers.

Choralairs alumni honored their beloved former teacher, Taylor Dean McBride, as they revealed a special surprise and renamed the school auditorium in his honor.

Alumni shared some words in McBrides’s honor. McBride was even invited on the stage and moved to tears of gratitude.

"It was unbelievably shocking, but meeting my students again was even better. There’s a lot of good people," said choral director Taylor Dean McBride.

McBride started the Choralairs choir group back in 1964. His students say his impact went beyond the classroom and extended into their lives.



“He excelled at making sure that all of his students continued to progress throughout the duration of their life," said Yuma County Supervisor for District 2 Jonathan Lines. "And if we had more teachers like him, the world would be a better place.”

Over the years, he was recognized as Yuma High School Teacher of the Year, Yuma County High School Teacher of the Year, and now with the auditorium. The alumni also came together to donate a plaque in his honor. They say his name will now be added to the sign out in front of the shcool to recognize him.



The Choralairs alumni have an action-packed reunion weekend as they honor McBride and look back at their accomplishments over the years.