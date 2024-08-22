Skip to Content
Arizona state schools chief holds press conference on statewide school cellphone ban

today at 10:33 AM
PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona State Schools Chief Tom Horne is holding a press conference late Thursday morning.

According to a press release obtained by KYMA, the press conference is to announce a "renewed effort to have a state law" to address a cellphone ban in the classroom.

The press release says former public school teacher Mitchell Rutherford of Tucson is joining Horne as he "left his position in frustration over the proliferation of mobile devices being used by students in the classroom."

The press release also says State Senator Shawnna Bolick, Payson School District Governing Board member Susan War and Superintendent Dr. Bob Papalardo of the Apache Junction District are also participating in the press conference.

To watch the press conference, see attached video.

Dillon Fuhrman

Eduardo Morales

