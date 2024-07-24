Karna’s Law Firm to host its Annual Back to School Drive

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Karna's Law Firm is hosting its annual back-to-school drive, offering free backpacks and haircuts.

The law firm has been serving the Yuma community for decades and has been putting on this event for over 10 years.

Children must be present to receive a backpack, which are being provided by Telemundo and filled with school supplies.

Local barbers and hairdressers are also coming out to donate their time.

"Besides being passionate about giving back to our community, we definitely like to keep a presence in our community and the community that we serve… We hope that a lot of people show up and get their haircuts and their backpacks," says Cathy Barrios, the Marketing Manager at Karna's Law Firm.

The drive will take place at Karna's Law on 4th Avenue on August 1st at 3:00 p.m.

For more information, visit Karna's Law Firm Instagram @karnaslaw or call (928)723-0088.