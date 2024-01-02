Skip to Content
Changes to FAFSA increase grants for students with kids

today at 11:31 AM
Published 11:44 AM

(CNN) - Changes to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) will mean more grants for students who have children - especially single parents.

The application just opened for 20-24.

A lot of things are different about this year's form, including revised formulas to grant eligibility and fewer questions for students to answer.

But one of the most important changes is a higher income cutoff for students who are parents to qualify for the maximum Pell Grant.

For more information about FAFSA, go to studentaid.gov.

