Local students explore career expo

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - South County students had the chance to see firsthand what could be their future careers.

Southwest Junior High School in San Luis, Arizona held a career expo, where more than 20 agencies offered information about what kind of education to focus on in order to have a successful career.

"When we start this young, we are able to help them navigate the system we're able to get those classes that they need at high school level with college most importantly to learn their personality skills and what they like and don't like at this young age," said Ericka Amaya, Southwest Junior High School teacher.

Southwest Junior High School said it will host similar events in the near future to help students pursuing a higher education.