Local students promote drug-free lifestyle for Red Ribbon week

Schools across YUHSD have participated in Red Ribbon Week in various ways to stand against drug abuse

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa High School (KHS) students held a Red Ribbon Week event at lunch on Wednesday to promote the national anti-drug campaign on campus.

The Kofa High School Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) Career and Technical Education (CTE) program held the event.

The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) said the Kofa Welding CTE class made and donated a large, red metal ribbon for students to sign and pledge to be drug-free.

“Promoting a healthy lifestyle is an essential thing we can do as students towards other students since students listen to students,” KHS Medical Assisting student Venezia Garcia Marquez said. “We have had a positive outcome and a lot of students asking questions about what we are standing for and what we are passing out.”

These students had tables set up along with red balloons, informational handouts, and music to encourage other students to step up and learn about Red Ribbon Week and then sign the metal ribbon, said YUHSD.

“It makes me proud that the students are willing to have these conversations since it’s not easy and it can be a hard topic to talk to peers about,” CTE Biomedical Technology teacher Kiley Mackell said.