Tutoring program to raise academics

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Many students and teachers are still seeing the effects of the pandemic in the classroom but the achievement tutoring program could help those struggling to keep up.

The program became available earlier this month after Arizona's Superintendent of Public Instruction allocated $40 million to raise academics and offer public school teachers more income.

“This is my obsession, I want to raise the academics of the students and by studies, tutoring has been proven to be the most effective way to raise the academics of the students by not only by having higher test scores but by ultimately succeeding in the economy," stated Tom Horne, Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction.

It's for elementary and middle school students who have tested not proficient in reading or math.

“With this program, teachers that take maxim advantage of the tutoring program could make as much as an additional eight thousand dollars. So in addition in helping the students, I think it helps us retain our best teachers," explained Horne.

Horne also explains how teachers could receive the money.

“There’s going to be a pre-test and a post-test and if the test shows that the student made at least six months of gain, then the teacher would get a $200 stipend in addition to being paid per hour. A teacher can be tutoring a max of three people at a time," said Horne.