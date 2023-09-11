YUHSD launches new communications platform for families

ParentSquare is now available for staff and parents to use on their computers or mobile devices

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) launched ParentSquare, which is a unified school-to-home communication platform that allows families in the district to actively participate in their children's education.

With ParentSquare, parents can keep track of news, activities, and events from all their children's schools in one place, said YUHSD.

To download the app or to learn more, click HERE.

YUHSD said it hopes that ParentSquare's two-way platform will help establish greater communication and family involvement.

With this new platform, parents can enjoy posts from teachers, fill out forms and permission slips, and sign up for parent-teacher conferences, said YUHSD.

Parents and school staff will be able to engage in both one-to-one and group messaging with real-time language translation on ParentSquare.

“Effective school-to-home communication has never been more important, which is why we are so excited to introduce the ParentSquare platform,” YUHSD Chief Communications Officer Eric Patten said. “We’re looking forward to engaging our families in a more innovative way and better unifying our communications tools.”

According to YUHSD, ParentSquare will replace the Blackboard Connect Messaging system for district-wide alerts, text messages, phone calls, and emails.

YUHSD also mentioned parents and guardians are encouraged to make sure their contact information and preferences are up-to-date in the district's student information system (Synergy/ParentVUE).