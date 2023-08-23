Local schools in need of AVID tutors

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) and some middle schools are in desperate need of Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) tutors.

AVID focuses on college readiness and making sure they are able to succeed in college, whether it's a community college or a four-year university.

Tutors are needed at the following schools:

Cibola High School

Gila Ridge High School

Kofa High School

San Luis High School

Yuma High School

Castle Dome Middle School

Fourth Ave Junior High

Gila Vista Junior High

Ron Watson Middle School

Somerton Middle School

Woodard Junior High.

Individuals can apply at yumaunion.org.