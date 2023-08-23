Local schools in need of AVID tutors
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) and some middle schools are in desperate need of Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) tutors.
AVID focuses on college readiness and making sure they are able to succeed in college, whether it's a community college or a four-year university.
Tutors are needed at the following schools:
- Cibola High School
- Gila Ridge High School
- Kofa High School
- San Luis High School
- Yuma High School
- Castle Dome Middle School
- Fourth Ave Junior High
- Gila Vista Junior High
- Ron Watson Middle School
- Somerton Middle School
- Woodard Junior High.
Individuals can apply at yumaunion.org.