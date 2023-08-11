Local high schools earn top safety committee awards

Awards were given out on Wednesday, August 9 during Yuma Union High School District's monthly Governing Board meeting

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge and Kofa High School received the top "safety committee" awards of $8,000 each.

Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) said this is Gila Ridge's second time it has shared the highest award, while Kofa last earned a share of the top spot in 2019.

Vista High School earned or shared the award for four consecutive years prior, said YUHSD.

Gila Ridge, Kofa, Vista, and San Luis High School all earned the top award at least once since the safety committee awards began in the 2015-16 school year.

YUHSD Director of Finance Brenda Higuera distributed checks from Board-approved insurance proceeds to the safety committee for each of the six eligible schools in the district.

The schools fulfilled several requirements for this upcoming school year to be eligible for the funds.

Every school must have a safety committee that meets quarterly and conducts inspections twice per school year to look for building and equipment hazards and safety concerns.

The committee also monitors injuries on their campus throughout the school year.

Assistant Principals from Gila Ridge and Kofa were presented prop checks of $8,000 for their schools incurring the fewest safety hazards and injuries on campus in 2022-23, said YUHSD.

Other YUHSD school safety committees were also awarded:

Vista High School ($5,700)

Cibola High School ($5,700)

Yuma High School ($5,400)

San Luis High School ($5,100)

Oversized checks were presented to a representative from each campus administrative team.

YUHSD said the committees at the school will choose three proposals for how to spend the funds and will allow students and faculty to vote on which proposal to approve for improving their campuses.