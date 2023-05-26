Sixth graders make a walk to success

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A very special walk Friday morning for graduating sixth graders from Salida Del Sol Elementary School.

The Yuma students made their way through the "Tunnel of Hope" to celebrate their promotion to middle school.

The ceremony is held to remind students that they are capable of success no matter what obstacles they may face in the future.

"We just want to line in the hallways and have our 6th graders walk through the red carpet through the hallways and cheer them on for the next level of success," stated Sheila Mendoza, Salida Del Sol Elementary School Principal.

This is the third year Salida Del Sol has held the "Tunnel of Hope."

KYMA would like to congratulate the young graduates and wish them all the best!