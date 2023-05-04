YUHSD seniors to be honored on local billboards

Seniors from all six Yuma Union High School District schools will appear on billboards across Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Yuma Union High School District announced that high school seniors will once again appear on billboards across Yuma County.

The ninth annual Ready Now Yuma billboard will feature two seniors from each of the six YUHSD high schools.

“The program was originally intended to raise awareness about the district’s Ready Now Yuma initiative; that every student will be career, college and community prepared when they graduate,” YUHSD Chief Communications Officer Eric Patten said in a press release. “Since the original billboard campaign in 2015, the idea of being featured as a representative of their school has become something students look forward to. Multiple students who we’ve talked to over the past couple of school years, have mentioned that being on the billboard was something they hoped for or considered."

There are six billboards in total located near each YUHSD campus.

To read the selected senior's stories, watch their interviews, and see photos of the billboards, click here.