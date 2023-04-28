The Boys and Girls Club of Yuma ribbon cutting ceremony ushers in a newly imagined haven for local kids

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The newly reimagined Yuma Boys and Girl's Club hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony today.



An iconic place that’s positive, affordable and ready to spark the wonder of Yuma’s children.

The Boys and Girls Club will serve as a safe haven for local children and give them a place to call their own.



Laughter and smiles vibrate through the club that offers a variety of activities including arts and crafts, an NBA approved basketball program, and computer skills.



Marcia Mientz, President of the Boys and Girls Club of The Valley says this has been a collaborative effort with the city of Yuma and community partners.

“Here today is a very special day. Its about a year in the making from the time the city of Yuma reached out to bring boys and girls club back to Yuma we’re very excited to be here today and dedicate this new club, cut the ribbon and open up to the community at large,” said Mientz.



The Boys and Girls Club was awarded by the Yuma City Council $100,000 in ARPA funds and the Fort Quechan Indian Tribe donated fourteen-thousand dollars to support the program.

These funds ensured that the new club got off to a good start.

Rowena Regalado, Director of Yuma Boys & Girls Club says, "the great things we do, that the teacher’s do, giving that positive environment and a fun experience to children in here and their love for staying here, and being here every single day.”

Club members between the ages of five and 18 pay $30 a year for an annual membership.