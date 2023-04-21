Former Calipatria student-athlete has to come home after university shut down

Kylie Lyerly is weighing out her options after her university in the midwest recently announced it will be closing its doors for good

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cardinal Stritch University in Wisconsin no longer exists after this spring semester due to financial reasons.

Calipatria's Kylie Lyerly committed to Stritch on a full academic scholarship last year and planned to play softball.

She says getting the news from the school's president had her in shock.

"I'm not going to lie to you, the same day I find out, I about had a mental breakdown for about 10 to 15 minutes," says Lyerly. "I was like, let me just let it out right now."

The message from Dr. Dan Scholz, the president of the university stated, "I would preferred if I shared good news with you but my message is profoundly sad. I am here to report that the sisters of St. Francis of Assisi have accepted the recommendation of the University's Board of Trustees to suspend and cancel all educational services, activities and programs effective May 22nd 2023 and begin the wind down process of the university operations."

Lylerly was also looking forward to continuing her softball career until that came to a halt as well.

"If I tried to play this season with a nerve damaged knee, I don't know how that's going to turn out so my plan was to do physical therapy while doing basketball training cause it's super light right now," says Lyerly.

Other factors went into her decision of not pursuing softball as she walked away from the sport two weeks before games started.

"I got too much of an academic scholarship or financial aid that I was no longer qualified for an athletic scholarship, according to my previous coach," explains Lyerly.

Also a stand out basketball player for Calipatria, Lyerly envisioned switching sports after speaking to the basketball coach.

"I went and talked to the basketball coach here and I was like 'hey this is the situation I'm in, next year my sophomore year I'm definitely going to need a lot more money. Is this true, can I not get an athletic scholarship?' He's like that's not true, we can help you out," says Lyerly.

She started practicing and working on her footwork for the next season.

"Obviously that didn't happen, maybe this was a blessing in disguise," Lyerly says.

Figuring out what to do next weighs heavily on her mind.

"There's a couple of different options. So far I've been accepted into two or three different schools. I can't name them off the top of my head," Lyerly says. "I'm applying anywhere and everywhere just to kinda see what's going to benefit me the most. I've taken in softball you know as an option."

She hopes her next path takes to her Arizona's Grand Canyon University where she can attend college with her little sister.

Despite the uncertainty of what the future now holds for her, Lyerly says her family and friends' support is what keeps her motivated and positive.

"Throughout this whole process the thing that's really been keeping me focused and helped me alot is the support from my parents, my brother and sister, my family alone, my coach Fong. I still talk to him," continues Lyerly.

Lyerly will return to Calipatria this summer to be with her family and weigh out her options.

From all of us here, good luck Kylie.