Free training available for CERT program

Yuma County Emergency Management offering free training for CERT program

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) program in Yuma is offering free training for the month of April!

The CERT program educates individuals about disaster preparedness for hazards that can impact their area, basic disaster response skills, terrorism and disaster medical operations.

After training, CERT volunteers can assist others in their community following a disaster when professional responders are not immediately available to help.

CERT volunteers are encouraged to support emergency response agencies by taking an active role in emergency preparedness projects.

The County Administration Office of Emergency Management says in order to complete the program, individuals need to attend all four sessions listed below, totaling in 22 hours:

Thursday, April 13, 2023 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Saturday, April 15, 2023 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Thursday, April 20, 2023 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Saturday, April 22, 2023 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Classes will be located at the Yuma County Public Works Training Room, 4343 S. Avenue 5 ½ E.

You can apply online HERE.

Click HERE for more Information about this class.