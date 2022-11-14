AWC allocated $317K to provide tuition scholarship for spouses of Vets in 2023

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Board of Regents appropriated $10 million to establish a Spouses of Military Veterans Tuition Scholarship.

According to a press release, this appropriation came during the last legislative session.

Not only that, the Board awarded $317,000 to AWC to cover the tuition and fees for spouses of Vets.

This will take effect beginning in the spring of 2023.

“The support, sacrifice, and significant role the military spouse plays in the lives of our service members isn’t lost on any of us. However, before the implementation of this scholarship, most military spouses wouldn’t have seen any educational benefits without severe injury or loss of their veteran,” said Rebecca Cordero-Torres, AWC Director of Military & Veteran Services.

“We have had many spouses walk in to our office looking for resources. It has been hard having to tell them that they don’t meet these qualifications. You could almost always see the disappointment on their face. It feels good now, knowing we get to be a source of hope and not another ‘no’ along their path.”

